Call Of Duty League Continues 2020 Inaugural Season On April 10th

Activision-Blizzard revealed today that the inaugural season of the Call Of Duty Leauge will resume with an online-only format starting on April 10th. Much like a lot of in-person esports events in 2020, the schedule was put on hold after the coronavirus outbreak put the kibosh on public attendance. After assessing the landscape of what's ahead for the game, the season will pick up where it left off, broadcasting games on YouTube while teams play from their training facilities.

League Commissioner Johanna Faries issued a statement along with the information below saying, "I spent many years at the NFL, and saw firsthand how sports can lift the human spirit. No one wants to be in this situation, but we are, and we're thankful that Call of Duty League can forge ahead and deliver live competition to fans when it's probably needed most."

Earlier this year the Call of Duty League enjoyed an incredible launch, debuting 12 city-based teams across four countries, stacked with the best Call of Duty players in the world competing live before thousands of fans for the right to be considered the greatest on earth. The action, intensity, rivalries, play-by-play, and good old-fashioned smack talk: it's all back – combined with the utmost dedication to the health and safety of our players, staff, team personnel, and fans. Although this shift may not be what we imagined a few months ago, we are deeply grateful to be able to continue to spotlight our incredible teams in a new way, and to give our cities and fans more reasons to cheer. The new online format will follow the original tournament structure, with eight teams competing until an eventual winner is crowned. Competition will span three days, kicking off Friday (4/10) with group stage play, followed by knockout and semifinals matches on Saturday (4/11), ending with marquee championship matchups on Sunday (4/12) for the ultimate prize: the first Call of Duty League Online Home Series Champion!

What this will mean for the rest of the season is unknown at this point, as they've yet to comment on whether they'll go back to public competitions if things get better. In the meantime, you can catch all of the broadcasts live on YouTube.