Call Of Duty League Returning To In-Person Events In 2022

Organizers behind the Call Of Duty League dropped the news today that for 2022, they will be returning to in-person events for all teams. The big return to events for everyone will actually take place next month as they will be hosting the 2022 Kickoff Classic presented by Zenni Gaming, which will run from January 21st-23rd. The event will bring all 12 teams out to Arlington, Texas as they will be playing in the Esports Stadium Arlington for a fully-fledged LAN competition. More details and ticketing info will probably be coming out after the Christmas holiday, along with info on what other activities will be held in the area. Meanwhile, here are their plans for the rest of 2022 as they're most likely figuring out the logistics of home games.

The Majors

The 2022 Call of Duty League season officially starts online with Opening Weekend on February 4th and OpTic Texas will host Major I live. Each of the year's four Majors will follow the same format, with teams competing in three weeks of online qualifying matches and culminating in the top eight teams competing in one week of LAN bracket play in front of live audiences to determine each Major's winner. More details about the season's future Majors to come.

First-Ever Mid-Season Tournaments

For the first time, two new mid-season tournaments will be added to the season's schedule. Fans can expect to see a Pro-AM Classic tournament and a Call of Duty: Warzone event featuring League pros, streamers, and other influencers.

Call Of Duty League Playoffs

The top eight teams from the season will earn the right to compete in the 2022 Call of Duty Playoffs. Unlike in 2021, the top two teams will no longer be granted byes and all competing teams will be placed in the Winners Round 1 bracket. Concrete dates for the rest of the season will be shared soon.