Call Of Duty League Reveals Prefect Brack Contest & New Trophy

The Call Of Duty League had a couple of cool announcements this week as they have a new contest for you as well as a new trophy. First and foremost, let's check out this new trophy will be playing for in the 2020 playoffs. Since this is the inaugural season, they didn't want to go back to using any of the previous trophies that had been used before, so they created an entirely new design to match the season. Here's their thoughts on the trophy you see here.

At a closer glance, the full trophy is the Call Of Duty League logo inverted. It's a 20+ pound piece that mirrors the Call Of Duty League Championship theme of black on black with gold highlights. The smoked out crystal bottom, glossy black finish, and matching black CDL logo orbit around a single piece of brass – representing the League's unpredictability and the pixel "shift" in the wordmark of the Call Of Duty League logo itself. The design was inspired to convey the timelessness, strength, and the epic nature of what it takes to win this prized piece.

Now that you know what they're playing for, let's see what you could be playing for. The company also revealed a brand new contest in partnership with Metro by T-Mobile called The Perfect Bracket. Its pretty simple, as you might suspect, you have to call this bracket perfectly. Below you can see what the current situation is before any games have been played. All you need to do is click this link, fill out a bracket, Tag @CodLeaue on Twitter with your predictions, and then watch to see who wins. The winner will take home a $100k prize as well as Call Of Duty League merch. The list of restrictions and official rules can be found here.