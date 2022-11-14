Call Of Duty League's Major I Tournament 2022 Will Happen In Raleigh

Organizers behind the Call Of Duty League announced that the Major I Tournament 2022 will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event will be taking place at the Raleigh Convention Center from December 15th-18th, and along with the primary tournament, the event will also include the Endowment Bowl III, as well as the final for the CoD: Mobile World Championship Finals. We got the details on all of them below as tickets are currently up for sale. And for those who can't attend in person, you'll be able to watch all of it via YouTube and Twitch.

Call of Duty League: Major I

Major I will be hosted by the Call of Duty League on LAN at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh. Tickets are on sale right now so grab yours and join us live to be part of all the action. A key change to this particular Major is that it will follow a Pro-Am format. Qualified Challengers teams will battle pro teams for CDL Points and US $500,000 in prize money. Challengers teams that don't qualify for the Pro-Am will still be able to make a name for themselves by battling in the first Challengers Open of the 2023 season from Dec. 16–18. But there's even more epic Call of Duty esports competitions going down at Major I…

The Call Of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl III

The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl III, presented by USAA, is back live on Dec. 16 in Raleigh! Join us to watch as US and UK military esports teams compete to be the C.O.D.E. Bowl III champion, featuring some of your favorite Call of Duty creators! This year, the Call of Duty Endowment reached an amazing milestone, placing 100,000 veterans back into high-quality jobs after their service. To celebrate this incredible achievement, the C.O.D.E. Bowl will be bigger and better than ever. Get ready for some thrilling competitive play featuring Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with some of the top names in the scene.

Call Of Duty: Mobile 2022 World Championship Finals

For the first time in the history of Call of Duty: Mobile, we will be bringing you an in-person World Championship Finals live from Major I! The best teams from North America, Latin America, Europe, India, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia will compete head-to-head to take home the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship trophy and cash prize. For those that can't make it to Raleigh, the entire event will be streamed live in-game with free rewards and on the Call of Duty: Mobile Esports YouTube channel.