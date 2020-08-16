Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals Details For Season Nine

Activision and Tencent Games have revealed details for the ninth season for Call Of Duty: Mobile, which is being called "Conquest". The new additions this season includes a new MP Map called Shipment 1944, and four new Battle Royale locations including Dormitory, Radar Base, Outpost, and Campground. The new Battlepass comes with seasonal challenges and new merch, along with new characters, weapons, items. Plus a new mode in the form of a 10v10 Featured Playlists. Plus a new Marquee Event called Finest Hour where you will conquer cities on a virtual map in this season alone. You can read more about it here and see more details below.

It's back to the battlefields of World War II, soldier. None other than Victor Reznov himself introduces Conquest, the latest Season for Call of Duty: Mobile, telling the origin story of the deadly NOVA-6 gas. Rumor has it there's still some out there. Conquest is packed with new content, including a major weapon update with the new Gunsmith feature, a new weapon class – marksman rifles, the Shipment 1944 map, a new perk, new lethal equipment, an updated Battle Royale map, and much more. The new Gunsmith feature adds a deep layer of customization to all weapons, with over 50 new attachments, 20 new reticles, and 60 weapon levels. Level up your weapon to unlock attachment options across a variety of categories, including Laser, Stock, Rear Grip, Barrel, Optics, and more. Equip one attachment per category with a maximum of five total attachments for major customization power. Improve your weapon's handling speed, damage range, or movement speed while aiming down sights — the options are nearly endless. Gunsmith adds new weapon cosmetics, too! Equip weapon charms, one per gun, to add extra personality to your loadouts, and while you're at it slap some stickers on your weapons, with the ability to attach multiple stickers per gun.