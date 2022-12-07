Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 11 Launches December 14th

Activision and Tencent Games have revealed the new details of Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 11, which will be launched next week. The season is being called Ultimate Frontier, and will take players through the holidays with a lot of gifts and goodies to cause mayhem and bring your enemies down. All with a hint of seasonal cheer. We have more details about the season below, and you can get the full rundown in the game's latest blog.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier gives players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Sliver – Comet Seeker and Synaptic, new weapons like the EM2 – Gilded Hammer or AGR 556 – Martian Munitions, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season! So, get ready for the next dimension and read on for all the key highlights for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11: Ultimate Frontier coming to Android and iOS."

New Multiplayer Map – The new Crossroads map expands on Season 10's Crossroads Strike map, delivering an epic snow-covered, large-scale environment for Ground War 2.0 ripe for navigating an ambush by NATO special forces.

Slaying all the Way Themed Event – Take part in an exciting new holiday-themed event and get awarded with some special new items, including a frosty weapon blueprint and an epic operator skin.

Santa Snoop – Snoop Dogg returns to Call of Duty: Mobile to celebrate the holidays in ho-ho-ho style. Unlock the Snoop Dogg – Santa Snoop operator skin, the RUS-79U – Holiday Lights weapon, and more.

Snoop Dogg returns to Call of Duty: Mobile to celebrate the holidays in ho-ho-ho style. Unlock the Snoop Dogg – Santa Snoop operator skin, the RUS-79U – Holiday Lights weapon, and more. Battle Pass Vault – Do you wish you had completed the Season 2 2021: Day of Reckoning Battle Pass? Use the new Battle Pass Vault to purchase previous Battle Pass content to unlock access to content you missed out on.