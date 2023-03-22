Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 3: RUSH Will Start On March 29th

Activision has revealed everything that will be coming to Call Of Duty: Mobile next week, as they launch Season 3: RUSH on Wednesday.

Activision and TiMi Studio revealed new details to Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 3: RUSH, as they will launch the new content on March 29th. The key to this season is that they will be expanding things and making it a lot more intense, as they have expanded multiplayer and have made it look more like a party. Starting on March 29th at 5pm PT, players will see a new update in content that includes a new multiplayer map simply called Rush, a new map for the Training Ground mode, a new functional weapon that should change up close combat, several cosmetics, and a new pass. We have some of the notes and the trailer below, and you can get a more detailed report from the devs on the game's website.

Credit: Activision

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 3: RUSH gives players the opportunity to earn 50 filthy tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Rivas – Neon and Darkwave, as well as the HDR bolt-action sniper, Wheelson scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty® Points, and more launching throughout the season! Below are some of the sick beats for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 3: RUSH coming to Android and iOS."

  • New MP Map – Rush – First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Rush takes place on the premises of a commercial paintball establishment. This time though, players aren't playing with paintballs.
  • New Safe House System and Scorestreak – Check out how your friends style their Safe Houses, or leverage the fan-favorite scorestreak, the Wheelson, to hit them from afar via remote control.
  • New Weapon and Attachment – Grab the new HDR – a VLK bolt-action sniper rifle first featured in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® or pick up the new GRD-11 attachment for the CR56 assault rifle.

