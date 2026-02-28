Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7Levels, Home Net Games

Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight Launches For PlayStation 5

After having already been launched on PC and the Nintendo Switch, Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight has made its way over to the PS5

Article Summary Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight lands on PlayStation 5, featuring all updates and DLC in one complete package.

Fly iconic WWII aircraft across diverse campaigns for Britain, USSR, and Germany in intense dogfights.

Manage your squadron, upgrade your base, recruit pilots, and strategize to dominate the skies.

Enjoy easy-to-pick-up controls, detailed 3D visuals, and authentic English, Russian, and German chatter.

Indie game developer Home Net Games and publisher 7Levels have brought Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight over to the PS5 this week. The game has been out for years on PC, and most recently got a launch on the Nintendo Switch, as you'll fight through several battles during WWII as a fighter pilot. The PS5 version is basically everything that's ever been released for the game, with all of the updates and DLC, all wrapped into a single release. Enjoy the trailrr above before you dive into the title.

Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight

Take command of an elite air force unit across campaigns for Great Britain, the USSR, and Germany. Lead your team through high-risk, strategically critical missions that could change the course of the war. Play through varied missions in each of the available campaigns: experience deadly encounters with enemy fighters, protect ground structures from bombers, fight over the sea to weaken the enemy navy, and pilot bombers to destroy strategic targets.

These are only a few examples of the dozen mission types you will experience in the beautiful landscapes of Europe, Africa, and Asia. Pick the best planes and pilots for the job and fly over the icy Russian tundra or the sunny deserts of Egypt. Build your base: construct additional hangars and structures for your pilots and crew. Ensure their safety by building anti-aircraft artillery and barrage balloons. Develop your management skills to cut costs and manage your unit more efficiently: become the ultimate squadron leader!

Enjoy the easy-to-learn gameplay: engage in air combat with intuitive controls and user-friendly flight mechanics.

Choose between over 30 historical planes: pick from classic fighters to light and heavy bombers, including the Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster, II-2 "Shturmovik", La-5FN, Ju-87 "Stuka", and Fw 200 "Condor". These are just a few of the many beautiful machines you can fly, repaint, customize, and upgrade.

Manage your base: buy planes, recruit and train pilots, and keep building additional structures.

Admire the precise graphic design: detailed 3D models with awesome special effects.

English, Russian, and German radio chatter: fly into the look and feel of a World War 2 dogfight.

