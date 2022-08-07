Call Of Duty: Mobile Starts Season 7 With New Launch Trailer

Activision and Tencent Games launched Season 7 for Call Of Duty: Mobile this week as they enter New Vision City with a new trailer. It's going to be an interesting one as the team has already kicked off the season with a crossover between them and Ghost In The Shell, specifically from the Stand Alone Complex series, in which you can snag skins of characters such as Motoko, AKA The Major, and Batou. As well as a new battle pass, season challenge, a collection page for the event, a new map in the futuristic city, and more. Enjoy the trailer down below as the content is officially live in the game.

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 brings a futuristic cyber city to Call Of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale, located around Nuketown on Isolated. Enter the sphere to transport to a nighttime setting with neon lights amid high-rises, crossing tracks, and the central plaza. The collaboration brings other immersive features, too. New Revive Mechanic: Instead of retrieving dog tags to revive your fallen teammates, you must now collect their ghosts. Found at the spot where they were eliminated, these ghosts allow you to begin the reprinting process, bringing them back into the game.

PVE Enemies: New AI robots and mechanical dogs have infiltrated Isolated, challenging players to PVE combat. Defeat these enemies to collect their parts, which can be exchanged for a Cyberware enhancement at the Redeem Facility.

Cyberware Enhancements: Operators can install one of four enhancements during a Battle Royale match. The Cyberbrain Drone allows you to connect to external terminals to control a microdrone that's useful for scanning and hacking hostile targets; the Ocular System exposes nearby enemies and displays their stats; Cyberbody Limbs grants improved physical power and a transformed right arm for an aerial melee attack; and the Neuro Systems optimizes your precision and targeting abilities.