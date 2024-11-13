Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Ghostface, Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Ghostface Appears In Latest Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Trailer

Ahead of him appearing out of nowhere next week as a DLC character, Ghostface has a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Article Summary Ghostface slashes into Mortal Kombat 1 as a new DLC character in Khaos Reigns trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands with six new characters including Ghostface and T-1000.

Witness Ghostface's terrifying moveset and sneak attacks in the latest Mortal Kombat trailer.

The Khaos Reigns expansion continues Mortal Kombat 1's narrative of chaos and peace.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, as Ghostface is about to arrive in the game. The new trailer is a good three minutes of seeing the Warner Bros-owned horror character slash his way through the Kombatants and even come in with a surprise or two with his quick moves and unorthodox style of fighting. Enjoy the trailer above, as he will be released as a new DLC character for purchase either solo or as part of the Kombat Pack 2 on November 19, 2024.

Ghostface

In Mortal Kombat 1, panic has seized the realms as its citizens fear for who might be Ghostface's next victim. The many killers who have worn the Ghostface mask all share a horrifying trait: they take joy in inflicting pain and taking lives. Armed with a menacing knife, an encyclopedic knowledge of horror films, and a psychopathic compulsion to torture, Ghostface has become an infamous symbol of terror. Ghostface's terrifying moveset is on full display in the new trailer, featuring the signature hunting knife to inflict pain on opponents, crawling skills for sneaky ground level attacks, and the ability to phone in a fellow Ghostface partner to help finish off victims.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. The expansion features the next phase in the genre-defining narrative centered around peace and anarchy with all-new Story mode chapters (available on Sept. 24), along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date). Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns storyline, which continues the cinematic narrative centered on a dangerous threat that has emerged from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik. To defeat this menace, Fire God Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies before his New Era of peace is turned into khaos for the realms.

