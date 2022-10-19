Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Details Launch & COD League Plans

Activision revealed their launch details this week for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, along with the new schedule for Call Of Duty League. When the game launches on October 28th, the team has a number of things planned to not only get new and old players into the game with content, but make sure the next year of updates starts off the right way. Meanwhile, on the esports side, they revealed the calendar of events on the way for the game as they are set to launch the 2022-2023 season. We have snippets from both announcements for you below.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Season (October 28 to November 15)

Level up through the Military Ranks to unlock all base Loadout items, complete each Weapon Platform's progression tree to unlock all weapons and attachments, and progress through each Special Ops Kit's tier system ahead of Season 01. Once the game launches, Vault Edition owners gain access to the FJX Cinder Weapon Vault** and Red Team 141 Operator Pack, and for those who unlocked rewards during Campaign Early Access and the Beta, rewards will become available once the full game is live.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and Battle Royale modes Launch Alongside Modern Warfare 2 Season 01 (November 16)

In addition to a host of other content, a returning fan-favorite Multiplayer map and additional Special Ops missions arrive in Modern Warfare 2. All players can drop into the all-new Al Mazrah map as part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, survive a brand-new experience in DMZ, and enjoy a new Battle Pass system and two free functional weapons. Vault Edition owners can activate their free seasonal Battle Pass unlock and 50 Tier Skips.

Season 01 Reloaded Introduces Raids (December 14)

Special Ops receives the very first episode of Raids for Operators to master. Plus, another legendary Multiplayer map comes to Modern Warfare 2, while Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has its first post-launch update.

We're so excited to reveal that the Toronto Ultra will host Major V. The entire Toronto Ultra organization always delivers phenomenal events and experiences for the fans and we can't wait to run it with them again! We wanted to also give an announcement on the qualifying stages for Majors. This season the qualifier weeks will consist of three weeks of online gameplay, during which time each team will play five games. Those three weeks will determine the seeding for the LAN matches at team-hosted major tournaments. Major I is the only exception, as there will be only two weeks of qualifiers with teams playing four matches each.

Call Of Duty League 2023 Season Schedule

We've got the schedule lined up for 2023, so LFG!

Major I – League Hosted

Dec. 2–11 – Online Qualifiers

Dec. 15–18 – LAN Tournament

Major II – Boston Breach

Jan. 13–29 – Online Qualifiers

Feb. 2–5 – LAN Tournament

Major III – OpTic Texas

Feb. 17–Mar 5 – Online Qualifiers

March 9–12 – LAN Tournament

Major IV – New York Subliners

March 24–April 9 – Online Qualifiers

April 13–16 – LAN Tournament

Major V – Toronto Ultra

May 5–21 – Online Qualifiers

May 25–28 – LAN Tournament

2023 Playoffs and Champs (TBD)