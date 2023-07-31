Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare II

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Shows Off Two Season 5 Maps

Part of Season 5 for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is that two new maps will be added to the mix. Activision has gone over both of them.

Activision has decided to give the two new maps a deeper dive that will be coming to Season 5 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The team took the time to create two in-depth blogs about the maps, whiich are called Strike and Punta Mar. Each one offers a little something different while still keeping in the CoD style of play this time around. We have a snippet from each of the bblogs for you below, as you can find out more at thge respectiive links above. Season 5 will officially go live in both Modern Warfare II and Warzone on August 2nd, 2023.

Strike

In this sprawling urban center, there's danger at every corner and enough traversable buildings to make you check both high and low when approaching the next objective. The map's larger size provides ample opportunity to get into position before the fight begins. Will you move up in haste to bring the battle to the enemy right away, or melt into one of many power positions, waiting for the enemy to come stumbling into your line of sight? In this iconic 6v6 Core Multiplayer map – first released in the original Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare® and re-released in Modern Warfare 2 (2009) – launching with Season 05 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the possibilities are endless.

Punta Mar

A seaside tourist destination becomes the latest battleground for KorTac and SpecGru forces as Operators descend into Punta Mar ready to skirmish. In this small 6v6 Core Multiplayer map launching with Season 05 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, teams will fight across the streets and over the rooftops of a tight arena with little time between engagements. Watch the shop windows for enemy Operators, use the side streets and alleyways to your advantage, and keep pressing for the win.

