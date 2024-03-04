Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, zombies

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Drops Zombies Season 2 Trailer

Get a better look at what's to come with the Zombies content in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, as we preview a piece of Season 2.

Article Summary Season 2 of Call of Duty: MWIII teases new Zombies trailer and mission.

Face off against the Dark Aether and its new warlord in Operation Deadbolt.

Brave the challenges of the Dark Aether Rift for exclusive rewards.

Meet Keres, the chemical warfare specialist, in a poisonous new Killhouse.

Activision and Sledgehammer Games revealed more of what's coming in Season 2 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III with a new Zombies trailer. Players will be getting an all-new mission that will take you into the heart of the outbreak, as you'll encounter the Dark Aether Rift, as well as a new battle warlord and schematics added to the mix. We have the rundown of the content for you from their latest blog, as you can check out the newest trailer above.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Zombies Season 2

The story continues for Operation Deadbolt in Season 2 Reloaded. The Dark Aether is closing in again and bringing new enemies with it. Confront the anomaly and enter the Dark Aether once more. . . Operation Deadbolt is tasked with investigating a new anomaly in the next Modern Warfare Zombies Story Mission. Terminus Outcomes is becoming bolder and has followed your squad into the Dark Aether. Lean on your expert guide, Sergei Ravenov, to assess the situation, defeat the mercenaries, and survive the Dark Aether. After completing the new Story Mission, a fresh Dark Aether Rift experience awaits. . . Keep your eyes open, follow the cryptic clues, and complete timed tasks to unlock access to the Rift Gate. Once inside, complete challenges and survive to earn coveted rewards, like the Blood Burner Key and more.

New Warlord: Keres

A deadly and elusive chemical warfare specialist, Keres is set to challenge even the most prepared squads. Those brave enough to face her will find her in the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base. Come prepared and approach with extreme caution: Expect her fortress to be well-defended by soldiers, snipers, turrets, traps, and poison gas grenades. Gas masks are highly recommended. Breaching the fortress is only the first hurdle. Inside, a new gas compound spread throughout the facility disrupts multiple sensors and thermal weapon scopes. Once it's time to face Keres, be ready to engage not only against her Loadout of ballistic weapons but also her signature poisonous smokescreen and other bioweapons.

