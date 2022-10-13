Call Of Duty Partners With Little Caesars For New Combo & Codes

Activision and PepsiCo have a new deal going prior to the launch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, as Little Caesars gets in on the action. As they do every year, the franchise partners up with a bunch of places for promotional items before the latest entry into the series goes live. This time around, they have continued their partnership with Mountain Dew and brought the pizza joint into the mix as they're offering up a special CoD Combo, as well as the chance to cash in points from buying it. You'll be able to cash in special Dual 2XP and in-game rewards codes off of your receipt from the purchase of the combo. Your receipt will come with a special code, which you'll load up to this website, and be given special in-game rewards that can be linked directly to your account. What's more, you will be entered in for a chance at getting bigger prizes, which include a brand new customized PS5. We have more info on it below from today's announcement, as the deal kicks off next week.

"Beginning Monday, October 17, through Saturday, December 31, gamers who order from Little Caesars can get their hands on unique codes that unlock Dual 2XP for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They can also purchase the Call of Duty Combo, which includes a Large Slices-N-Stix pizza featuring half a Classic pepperoni pizza and half Italian Cheese Bread, Crazy Sauce, and a 20 oz. MTN DEW, all for $7.99. Order online at littlecaesars.com or purchase in-store and save your receipt for a code to unlock Dual 2XP as well as access to other bonus in-game items, including a player card, emblem, and weapon charm, and the chance to win free prizes such as customized PlayStation 5, wireless controllers and other swag to take your game to the next level."