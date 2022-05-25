Call Of Duty To Hold First In-Game Charity Race To Aid Veterans

Activision Blizzard has announced a brand new charity event for the Call Of Duty Endowment as they will be having their in-game own charity race. As part of their celebration for putting 100k veterans into high-quality jobs, the company will be hosting the first-ever charity race inside a Call Of Duty title to benefit their non-profit. Starting on May 26th and running through June 3rd, the Call of Duty Veteruns event will challenge players to run 100 virtual kilometers in Call Of Duty: Warzone to earn in-game rewards. Those rewards will help allocate a $1M donation from the company to the Endowment to support veteran employment. You can read more about it below and start taking part in it tomorrow.

Activision Blizzard will allocate $1 for every 10 virtual kilometers run on-foot in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, up to $10 per player as part of a $1 million total donation to the Call of Duty Endowment. Players will also earn in-game calling cards for their efforts, with a rare bronze Calling Card awarded after running 25 virtual kilometers, epic silver after 50 virtual kilometers, and legendary gold at 100 virtual kilometers. Additionally, players who opt-in for the Call of Duty Veteruns leaderboard can compete to be in the top 100 players in the world who have run the furthest total virtual distance during the event. To celebrate the event and participate in an #OnlyOnTwitter moment, players can access a unique report of their event stats by Tweeting at @CallofDuty with their gamertag and the hashtag #CODVeteruns100K. Through a partnership with Twitter, players will receive their very own, personalized Call of Duty Veteruns Report, detailing the total number of kilometers they have run in-game along with the funds donated to the Endowment on their behalf, which can be shared with their friends to encourage participation.

"We always look to engage our players in new ways, and working with the Endowment allows us to give our fans the opportunity to do something that is both fun and impactful," said Fernando Machado, Chief Marketing Officer of Activision Blizzard. "This is an event we are all excited for, and we can't wait to see the enthusiasm in the community as they race to hit the top of the leaderboards for a great cause." "Twitter continues to be the home for gaming conversation, with Call of Duty being a fan favorite and specifically ranking among the top 10 most Tweeted about games in the US so far in 2022," said Robin Wheeler, VP of Twitter Client Solutions. "We are thrilled to see Activision Blizzard and its iconic franchises lean into Twitter Next to create a unique experience for the ever-growing gaming community on the platform, while encouraging players to support such an honorable cause."