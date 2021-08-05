Call Of Duty: Warzone & Black Op Cold War Season 5 Revealed

Details have been released today for the upcoming massive content release for Season 5 in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. On August 12th, both games will be getting free content as they change it up a bit with some new modes. The big one is a new Double Agent mode, which honestly, feels like a deluxe version of Among Us. The devs have also added in five fresh Multiplayer maps to keep you busy in close combat, new Zombies and Outbreak content for those of you enjoying both of those modes, and new Perks in Warzone. We have a couple of snippets of info for you here along with a trailer for the season, but you can read the full details here.

Become a Double Agent in the Newest Multiplayer Game Mode The new Double Agent mode infiltrates into Season Five, an investigative Multiplayer party experience where each match assigns Double Agents who are there to sabotage the mission. Communicate, investigate, and expose the traitors – or successfully wipe out the investigating team – to win. It starts with up to ten players in a lobby who are assigned one of three roles: Double Agents , who must either eliminate everyone else or successfully set off explosive charges around the map.

, who must either eliminate everyone else or successfully set off explosive charges around the map. The Investigator , who can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals.

, who can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals. Operatives, who must work together to identify and eliminate the Double Agents before it's too late. Each player starts with a pistol. Weapons and Equipment are introduced in the Preparing Stage, where all players can grab weapons in different parts of the map. Each role gains access to unique skills and content during the round. Double Agents gain access to Gas Mines, Counter Spy Planes, Combat Bows, and Attack Helicopters, and also have protection from the radiation spreading from the bombs they've set. Investigators gain access to Trophy Systems, Stimshots, and Hand Cannons, and can see the footprints of an attacker when examining a player's death location. Investigators can also issue a Wanted Order on a player that they find to be suspicious. Voice chat is strongly encouraged, and this party mode can be played with the wider community or up to nine of your best friends. Hopefully, they can still be considered your closest allies at the end of the operation.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Double Agent: New Game Mode Trailer | Season Five | Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War (https://youtu.be/KFp4jbhO7_Y)

Demolition Returns In-Season Later in Season Five, the classic Demolition game mode makes its debut in Black Ops Cold War. Two teams battle it out as attackers attempt to destroy a pair of active bombsites, while defenders must prevent the detonations. All-out chaos ensues when time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed, and you'd better be prepared with plenty of Scorestreaks and squadmates for backup should one final bomb be planted at the last second.