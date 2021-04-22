Call Of Duty: Warzone Brings Season 2 To An End In Style

Activision is bringing Call Of Duty: Warzone's Season 2 to an end this month, but it's going out in flames with a new event. The team released plans today showing off the last mission that will take players over the course of a few days of what is essentially a rescue mission. The plan is to get in and take out everyone you can on the map and then make your way to safety. If you can pull that off, that is, as this is a 24 hour challenge and it is not for the timid as you're almost constantly under fire with barely a moment to breathe. You can read the mission statement below, but the event will be running until tomorrow afternoon. Best of luck to you!

The above quote should ring true for us today, as in less than an hour, you will be launching the most massive coordinated effort that Operation Rapid Sunder has ever seen.

Over the past year of our Operation, we had our differences and disputes. Over the past year of our Operation, we made errors and even lost some objectives. Indeed, over the past year of our Operation, there were even some "friendly fire" incidents.

But this is the same task force that infiltrated Verdansk day in and day out, whether it be on the brightest days or the cover of night. This is the same task force that swayed the mercenary Shadow Company from our enemies to our fellow Operators. This is the same task force that overcame the nightmares of October 2020.

And this is the task force that saved the world from evil once before. It's time to do it again.

To the Operators active in Verdansk, we must honor the spirits of our fallen squadmates and bring them justice, no matter what host these parasites have taken over.

Your official order: give 'em hell and get out.