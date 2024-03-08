Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reveals Control Options

Activision dropepd new details for the complete set of control options you'll have for Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile at launch.

Three play methods: Touchscreen, Backbone One Controller, or any Bluetooth controller.

Warzone Mobile ensures full customization for the touchscreen interface options.

Backbone One and a variety of Bluetooth controllers deliver a console-like experience.

Activision revealed new details to the content of Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as they highlighted the control options you'll have for their upcoming mobile game. As you might suspect, with a mobile game, you're either looking at having a controller hookup for your mobile device, or you're going to have to program things to your own personal preferences. This latest info gives you three options of how to play the game, which you'll have to pick from in order to play the game that suits you best. We have a snippet of the details for you below, as you can read the full list of information on their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Controls Overview: Three Ways to Play In preparation for the worldwide launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on March 21, it's time to get acquainted with the game's easy-to-use, in-depth, and completely customizable control schemes. Prepare to maneuver your Operator in a way that suits your exact playstyle. This article showcases three main methods you can use: #1: Touchscreen Controls: The touchscreen controls allow you to tap and swipe across glass. No additional peripherals are needed, and the game can be played immediately, with an incredibly deep array of customization options for fine-tuning available during your initial few matches and beyond.

The touchscreen controls allow you to tap and swipe across glass. No additional peripherals are needed, and the game can be played immediately, with an incredibly deep array of customization options for fine-tuning available during your initial few matches and beyond. #2: Backbone One Controller: Transform your phone into a gaming console with Backbone One controller (sold separately) for iPhone and Android devices. Backbone One offers exceptional responsiveness and optimized preconfigured control layout.

Transform your phone into a gaming console with Backbone One controller (sold separately) for iPhone and Android devices. Backbone One offers exceptional responsiveness and optimized preconfigured control layout. #3: Bluetooth Controller: If you play Call of Duty on console or PC using a controller (sold separately) and wish to match the feel of your current setup, then Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has you covered, allowing for a wide variety of Bluetooth game controllers — like the Xbox Wireless Controller — to work seamlessly.

