Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Reveals Operation: Day Zero Details
Activision laid out more information for the Operation: Day Zero event taking place during the launch of Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Activision revealed more details about the launch of Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile, as we have learned more about the Operation: Day Zero event. When the game kicks off on March 21, it will come with an event right at the start in which you and other players will need to claim zones on the massive map to earn different kinds of rewards. We have a few snippets of information taken from their latest blog, which you can read on the game's website.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Operation: Day Zero
Operation: Day Zero features a total of six contested zones — five for Verdansk and one encompassing the entirety of Rebirth Island. Players who complete certain Event Actions within the corresponding zones will accrue Event Points (EP). The EP that you earn tracks toward individual rewards and will be added to the total community EP score to unlock Day Zero zones. A zone is cleared once players have collectively accumulated the required Community EP displayed in-game.
When the event begins, the first zone will activate. Complete the above actions when inside an active zone to earn Event Points. As the event goes on, the next zone will activate as the community EP milestones are reached. The community earns a reward for each zone that is cleared, while individual players also earn specific rewards (listed above) that are accessible as soon as you earn them. As the event progresses and more Event Points are earned individually and collectively, the rewards get better. Each respective zone's rewards can be claimed as soon as the zone has been cleared. All rewards can be claimed in the Event Store up until April 3rd at 9:00 AM PT. Rewards must be claimed within Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, but once claimed can be used across Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Modern Warfare III.