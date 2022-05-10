Call Of Duty: Warzone To Launch Operation Monarch Tomorrow

Godzilla and Kong make their way into Call Of Duty: Warzone this week as the highly anticipated Operation Monarch launches on May 11th. Simply put, this is you and your teammates trying to survive in the middle of a massive battle between the two titans. Forget just a zone constantly changing and shrinking, the entire island is one chaotic mess you CAN'T plan for, you can only see and react to it. Constantly changing conditions as well as the possibility of being swept up in the destructions from the two beasts are an ever-present constant as you try to do a few objectives and be the last team alive. You can read the full notes about the event here, but we have the latest trailer as well as some of the more important issues for you to read up on below.

From the initial drop to the final circle, what can Operators expect in the Operation Monarch limited-time mode? First, they are advised to have a full Quad team; it will be a 60-player match with a Resurgence rule set. A smaller section of Caldera will be marked for the first safe area, and outside of one massive twist, the rules are simple: Be the last team standing. On the ground, Call Of Duty: Warzone players will find Monarch Intel via Supply Boxes, special drops, and fallen enemies. Use this to charge a special meter that unlocks items such as Killstreaks and Loadout Drops, along with a unique and powerful Titan Killstreak reward for filling it up completely. Warzone veterans will be familiar with this special meter through the classic Power Grab limited-time mode. While collecting intel and eliminating enemies, Operators will need to watch out for Kong and Godzilla. Dealing damage to them will award additional Monarch Intel, and while they usually don't get too aggressive, they will be dangerous during a Titan Frenzy. At the beginning of an Operation Monarch match, and at another point during it, Kong and Godzilla may become enraged and recklessly attack. This is known as a Titan Frenzy. After receiving a Titan Frenzy alert, an Operator has two options: tactically withdraw (run away) from these dangerous creatures or attempt to suppress them by dealing direct damage. The squad who deals the most damage to either Kong or Godzilla during a Titan Frenzy will automatically receive Monarch's special S.C.R.E.A.M. Device. Runners-up will still earn Monarch Intel to count toward their special intel meter, whose final reward is a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.

The Titan S.C.R.E.A.M. Device (Titan Sonic Communication Radar and Echolocation Array Module) is a prototypical device developed by Monarch that lets Operatives unleash the awesome power of Godzilla and Kong in battle. In Operation Monarch, the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device is a is a Killstreak that grants its user one of two powers from the Titans: a Heat Ray breath from Godzilla or a ground pound from Kong. Once the attack type is chosen, the Operator can direct it toward anywhere on Caldera. To avoid a barrage of attacks, and to protect the sensory nerves of our Protector Titans, multiple S.C.R.E.A.M. Devices cannot be used in rapid succession. Like any other Killstreak, timing and location are two major factors to its effectiveness.