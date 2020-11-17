Call Of The Sea Is Coming To Xbox & PC On December 8th

Raw Fury and developer Out Of The Blue announced today that Call Of The Sea will be released next month for PC and Xbox consoles. The game was originally revealed and touched on a little over the summer when the Xbox Series X was revealed, but beyond that, we've seen and heard little over the past few months. Which is a shame as we wanted to learn more about this cute adventure title about a woman in search of her husband who was looking for a cure to her illness. Now we know the game will drop on December 8th, and will be available on both the XB1 and XSX/S consoles. You can check out more about the game here along with the latest trailer as we look forward to exploring this one.

An otherworldly tale of self-discovery and mystery set in the 1930s, Call Of The Sea is a love letter to the adventure genre about one woman's search for her missing husband in the uncharted reaches of the South Pacific. On a lush island paradise, you'll unearth the remnants of a lost civilization, investigate clues, and solve a variety of clever puzzles to piece together the fate of your husband's expedition. Explore stunning tropical environments on this immersive voyage inspired by the surreal emotion, suspense and surprises of H.P. Lovecraft's stories. What secrets will you find in this beautiful, enigmatic world? Dive deep into a lush, tropical island meticulously modeled in Unreal Engine 4 and brimming with amazing sights, lost ruins and occult mysteries.

Investigate clues left by previous inhabitants and solve a variety of puzzles to unlock the secret of what happened to your husband's missing expedition.

Experience an emotional, suspenseful journey of self-discovery, fully voiced by BAFTA-winning actress Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life Is Strange, The Walking Dead).