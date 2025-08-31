Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Campus Life, Frozen District, GameFormatic, Publisher: Frozen Way

Campus Life Has Been Confirmed For Release This September

Class is back in session this Fall in Campus Life, as the new life simulator game about college will be released in a couple of weeks

Create and shape your own student’s story across four years of American college life in the 2000s.

Balance studying, socializing, part-time jobs, and extracurriculars while managing your time wisely.

Advanced character creator, dynamic relationships, and high replay value make every playthrough unique.

Indie game developer GameFormatic, along with publishers Frozen Way and Frozen District, have providesd a release date for Campus Life. The teams have confirmed that the school-based life simulator title will be coming out on PC via Steam on September 15, 2025. Along with the news, we got a new trailer showing off more of the game, which you can check out here.

Campus Life

Campus Life is a new life simulator game with an isometric perspective, set in a world inspired by American college life in the early 2000s. In this game, players create their own college freshman whose future will depend solely on them. Whether it is becoming a popular idol, a rising star in academics, or an unmatched athlete, the possibilities depend solely on the player's imagination. Over the course of four years of education, players will have a lot of time to choose the right path for their in-game character, as well as explore a variety of possible activities, stories, and relationships.

Gameplay in Campus Life focuses primarily on managing the character's time effectively. As a student, the character has various responsibilities such as attending lectures, raising funds for tuition fees, studying for exams, and earning scholarships. However, there are also numerous tempting options available for spending your free time on campus. Hanging out and partying with friends, team sports, earning some pocket money with part-time jobs, or perhaps calming walks and peaceful evenings spent reading books or at an easel? It is up to the player to find a balance between responsibilities and enjoyment.

Complete Control Over The Student Path: It's entirely up to you how to spend four years on campus. Attend classes, participate in Fraternity and Clubs activities, complete main and side tasks, and more. The options are numerous!

It's entirely up to you how to spend four years on campus. Attend classes, participate in Fraternity and Clubs activities, complete main and side tasks, and more. The options are numerous! Create Your Own Story: See how your decisions and undertaken activities impact the plot and the shape of the entire gameplay.

Advanced Character Creator: Use the numerous possibilities available in the character creator to design a unique student character. Set their appearance, Traits, Statistics, initial Goals, and much more!

A Rich System of Interpersonal Relationships: Establish and deepen relationships with unique non-playable characters.

High Replay Value: The game offers a different experience with each playthrough.

Experience the Vibrant Campus Life: Engage in activities related to student life. Discover the holy grail of work-life balance, dividing time between learning and pleasure.

