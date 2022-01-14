Can Shock Drive Genesect Be Shiny In Pokémon GO?

Genesest in its standard form has been given a Shiny release. This weekend, Shock Drive Genesect will be released in Pokémon GO. What we're here to answer is the big question: Will Shock Drive Genesect be available to encounter in its Shiny form?

Nope!

Okay, see you guys later!

There are five versions of Genesect that exist in the world of Pokémon and four we will have seen in Pokémon GO as of this weekend. First, we saw the standard Genesect that was initially released as part of a ticketed event and then put into raids. It was given a proper Shiny release, which many thought would apply to all future Genesect Drive releases due to them being virtually the same except for a small spot of color on its back. However, the release of Burn Drive Genesect without its Shiny form available in Pokémon GO showed that Niantic had other plans. Since then, we have seen Douse Drive Genesect also released with no Shiny and the release of this weekend's Shock Drive Genesect has also been confirmed to be a sparkle-free drop. After this, all we have left is Chill Drive Genesect which I think is fair to assume will also be released without its Shiny form able to be encountered.

It seems as if Niantic is intent on stretching out the Genesect rollout to milk this Mythical as much as possible, and I get it. There is, after all, a limited amount of content out there until Pokémon GO catches up to the main series games. We have seen Shiny releases and species drops dramatically slow down in 2021 in order to prevent that eventuality. Or at least delay it.

My current bet is that we'll get separate Shiny releases for each Genesect Drive. This is speculation, yes, but looking at how the Drives have been released so far makes me pretty confident that it's informed speculation.