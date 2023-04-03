Cannon Dancer Confirmed For Release On Switch Next Week ININ Games confirmed this week they will be releasing the remastered version of Cannon Dancer for Nintendo Switch.

ININ Games has confirmed the release of the remastered version of Cannon Dancer is going to be coming to Nintendo Switch next week. The game had already been revealed for both Xbox and PlayStation, but now players for the Switch can relive this classic arcade title three decades later. As part of the news, they released a new trailer today, counting down the released in 10 days, as it will be released on April 13th, 2023.

"Set in the near future of the 21st century, the world is controlled by a single corrupt government and under the threat of a evil sorceress, Abdullah the Slaver. Luckily, a lone assassin and top-class agent named Kirin offers his skills as weapons for hire. Kirin must infiltrate the city to defeat several enemies, panic and terror. But once inside the cult's main temple, he gets attacked by the police force and left to die… Only thanks to his inner strength can he break free from his chained imprisonment and start moving with a single goal in mind: getting revenge against Jack Layzon, the Judicial Affairs Director that hired him initially. But this is far from enough: Three other members of the Teki wants him dead for personal reasons…"

"Almost 30 years after its release on arcade, ININ Games teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: the game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as "Isuke" and famous for his work on "Strider") and the artist Utata Kiyoshi. ININ's development team worked on bringing you the best iteration you've ever seen, adding features and enhancements that weren't available in the original Arcade game. This new, faithfully ported version of Cannon Dancer can be played with in-game English language, or the original Japanese, with both being playable in standard & challenge mode."