Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Set To Launch This July

Capcom revealed their latest game coming this Summer as Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be released in July 2022. PAcking an even bigger collection than the first entry, this will have you going from the classic '80s titles all the way to some of the last games they ever put into an arcade cabinet. 32 games have been announced for this one so far, and the company is teasing more on the way with DLC packs. Here's a rundown of everything in this collection from the team, along with the trailer, as it will be released on July 22nd for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Similar to the original Capcom Arcade Stadium released last year, players can expect an abundance of customization and gameplay options in Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, including: Online leaderboards: Climb the ladder and see how you stack up against other players.

Climb the ladder and see how you stack up against other players. Display settings : A variety of display settings (Normal, Arcade, Full Screen), screen filters, arcade cabinet designs and frames to personalize every gaming experience and maximize the feeling of playing at your own home arcade.

: A variety of display settings (Normal, Arcade, Full Screen), screen filters, arcade cabinet designs and frames to personalize every gaming experience and maximize the feeling of playing at your own home arcade. Gameplay options : Including adjustable Game Speed (from "Very Slow" to "Very Fast") and Difficulty Level to increase accessibility – or to give yourself an added challenge.

: Including adjustable Game Speed (from "Very Slow" to "Very Fast") and Difficulty Level to increase accessibility – or to give yourself an added challenge. Rewind : This Rewind feature is available across all Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium games and allows players to jump back 10 seconds in time to save themselves (or a friend) from any unforeseen dangers. Whether you're struggling to defeat a boss or want to practice a tricky segment of a game, the Rewind feature unlocks a whole new dimension of gameplay.

: This Rewind feature is available across all Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium games and allows players to jump back 10 seconds in time to save themselves (or a friend) from any unforeseen dangers. Whether you're struggling to defeat a boss or want to practice a tricky segment of a game, the Rewind feature unlocks a whole new dimension of gameplay. Invincibility mode: Play all the titles in the collection in an invincible state, available as free DLC!

The full game list for Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium is below. Prepare yourself…it's a long one! 1943 Kai – Midway Kaisen –

A.K.A. Block Block

A.K.A. Knights Of The Round

A.K.A. Magic Sword

A.K.A. The King Of Dragons

A.K.A. Vampire Savior – The Lord Of Vampire –

Black Tiger

Capcom Sports Club

DarkstalkersS – The Night Warriors –

Eco Fighters

Gan Sumoku

Hissatsu Buraiken

Hyper Dyne Side Arms

Hyper Street Fighter II – The Anniversary Edition –

Last Duel

MegaMan – The Power Battle –

MegaMan 2 – The Power Fghters –

Night Warriors – Darkstalkers' Revenge –

Pnickies

Rally 2011 Led Storm

Saturday Night Slam Masters

Savage Bees

Sonson

Street Fighter

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter Alpha – Warriors' Dreams –

Super Gem Fighter -Mini Mix-

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

The Speed Rumbler

Three Wonders

Tiger Road