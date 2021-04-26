Capcom Arcade Stadium Teases A New Collection Coming Soon

Some fun news from Capcom today as they revealed more games will be coming to Capcom Arcade Stadium sometime soon. Those of you unaware, the game sells three packs of ten games ('84-'88, '89-'92, and '92-'01), each of them highlighting a different era in the company's history with a lot of retro nostalgia to go around for arcade titles, home console, and rarities not released in ages. But it looks like a new pack will be on the way, however, they have not revealed details or set a date for its release. Best guess is that they'll stay more in the era before 2001 as a lot of those '00s titles take up a lot of memory. On top of that, we now know the game will be coming to PS4, Xbox consoles, and PC via Steam on June 1st, 2021. On top of all that, the game Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will also be coming to all those platforms on the same day, just in case you needed a little more retro action from Capcom going into the summer. Here's some additional info on some changes coming to CAS.

Capcom unveiled new content for the release of Capcom Arcade Stadium on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam, including a new "Invincibility" mode that allows retro fans to wield the power of immortality across their favorite games in the collection. With this new mode, players can survive devastating hits and seemingly deadly obstacles to avoid the dreaded "Game Over" screen. Additionally, Capcom Arcade Stadium is also offering "Display Frames Set 1," which gives players access to 32 title-specific display frames that unlock new customization options for their digital arcade cabinets. Available for all platforms, the "Invincibility" mode will be available on May 25 for MSRP $0.99 and the "Display Frames Set 1" can be purchased for MSRP $0.99.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Capcom Arcade Stadium – Additional Features Trailer (https://youtu.be/FGlsY71cerg)