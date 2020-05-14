Capcom Is Apparently Planning Some Major Game Announcements

It sounds like E3 2020 would have been a big year for Capcom, as a new report suggests the company has some big announcements. The word comes from the company themselves who released a new financial report showing they had record-high profits for the previous fiscal year. Within all of the text about how well they did with home releases, arcade takeaways, and the individual successes of franchises like Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil 2, the company revealed that they would be working to show off some major game announcements during 2020. What exactly those announcements would be were left out of the report, because this was primarily focused on how well the company did the previous year and has no real reflection on what the upcoming year could bring. But, of course, that didn't stop the internet from freaking out about ti and speculating as to what is on the horizon.

The biggest and most obvious on the list is the new Resident Evil game in the works, which right now is simply known to everyone as Resident Evil 8. What little we do know about the game is that it will most likely continue the format from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and have players fighting for their lives against whatever the Umbrella Corporation created this time in a first-person perspective. Beyond that, it's all basically guesswork depending on where you go on social media. With ideas ranging from a new DLC pack for Monster Hunter World all the way to another Capcom vs. Marvel game being developed in secret. The reality is we won't really know until the company steps up and does some reveals. Which, at this point, they currently have no plans to do a live stream event in place of what they would have shown off at E3 2020.