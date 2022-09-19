Capcom Shows Off More From Street Fighter 6 During Spotlight Event

Last week, Capcom showed off a ton of content in a special spotlight presentation, including new info on Street Fighter 6. The big reveal for this was that we got a look at four returning characters to the franchise as we get a look at older versions of Ken Masters, E. Honda, Blanka, and Dhalsim. Each of them, in their own ways, has grown a little and changed over the years. But does experience prepare them for the new class of fighters coming up? Speaking of, the other major reveal was how you'll be creating your own character for the game's primary story. So instead of following individual paths like the last title, you'll be going on your own journey where you encounter other fighters.

What's more, the company will be holding a Closed Beta Test from October 7th-10th, 2022, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, which will have cross-play enabled. Modes included in the test will be Ranked Match, Casual Match, Battle Hub Match, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center, and Training Mode. And will give you eight characters to mess around with, including Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri, and Ken. You can check out everything revealed down below.

World Tour: Street Fighter 6 players will be able to create their own avatars with a multitude of customization options to reflect their personal styles and flair. As players progress through the immersive story mode, they'll hone their avatar's strength through Street Fights with various NPCs and meet masters like Ryu and Chun-Li who will teach them special moves from their own repertoires. All inhabitants and opponents of World Tour never back down from a challenge, and will seamlessly transition from conversation to battle.

Battle Hub: Street Fighter 6 players can take their customized avatars into the Battle Hub, which serves as the lobby area to find matches against other players from around the world including online tournaments. When two players sit down at one of the arcade cabinets placed back-to-back throughout the Battle Hub, they can kick-off a match with the whole Battle Hub as their audience. Players can also visit the Game Center to play retro Capcom classics like Street Fighter II and Final Fight.

Ken: Accusations of orchestrating a criminal plot have forced Ken, a former US National Fighting Champion and ex-VP of the Masters Foundation, to abandon his family and business to go into hiding. As a legend in the Street Fighter series, Ken packs a classic move set with new additions that keep things fresh.

Blanka: A kindhearted adventure tour guide and defender of nature, Blanka features his signature Electric Thunder and Rolling Attacks, plus brand new Blanka-chan Bombs and the return of his Lightning Beast move.

Dhalsim: A monk and yoga master, Dhalsim channels his familiar fire techniques from past games while also mastering moves like Yoga Fire, Yoga Arch, Yoga Comet, and Yoga Flame.

E. Honda: A globetrotting sumo wrestler, E. Honda combines old with new, bringing back his trademark moves like Hundred Hand Slap and Sumo Headbutt, plus his brand new Sumo Dash where he moves forward with a traditional sumo shuffle.