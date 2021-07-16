Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Starts Day 1500 Celebration

KLab Inc. revealed details today about the new 1500 Celebration happening in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which officially kicks off today. Aside from the fact that it's basically celebrating 1,500 days since the game launched, the devs have added new content aimed at beginners, which will be available on the official website in commemoration of the renewal for the 4th anniversary. You can read more details of the event below which will be running the next few weeks.

Day 1500 Celebration Campaign

In commemoration of the Day 1500 Celebration, there will be various campaigns held including a login bonus and event missions where players can receive amazing rewards! By logging in to the game during the event period, players can get various items such as "Captain Tsubasa" 40th x 4th Game Anniversary SSR Guaranteed Transfer Tickets, Dreamballs, SSR Black Balls, and more. Be sure to log in and get all the items!

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Campaign Event Missions

During the event period, players who participate and complete Event Missions can earn items such as Dreamballs, SSR Black Balls, and Legendary Drills! Clear all the missions to get fabulous rewards! Collect event points by clearing the event to get amazing rewards! In addition to rewards like Dreamballs and SSR Guaranteed Transfer Tickets, players can also get Special Skill S Stop Messing Around in My Turf! (Schweil Teigerbran) and Special Skill S Technique Dribble (Gakuto Igawa) based on player ranking and the number of points earned. Players can clear the event multiple times during the event period, so be sure to collect points for more rewards!

New Beginner's Content Added!

A new 7 day beginner's tutorial will be added to the website to introduce new players on how to play Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team for the first time. The tutorial will be released sequentially starting from Friday, July 16 and explain how to participate in Online Battle, League Mode, and much more. Be sure to check it out on the official website!