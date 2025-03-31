Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation, Ciaran Games, Silver Lining Interactive

Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation Announced With Free Demo

Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation wass announced along with the release of a free demo, which you can play right now on Steam

Article Summary Play the free demo of Captain Wayne - Vacation Desperation on Steam now!

Engage in chaotic, cartoonish FPS action with Captain Wayne's shotgun arm.

Explore vast, enemy-filled landscapes of Orca Isle in this explosive adventure.

Experience an unforgettable soundtrack and hand-drawn cinematics.

Indie game developer Ciaran Games and publisher Silver Lining Interactive revealed their latest game in the works as we got a first look at Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation. This feels like some old-school Adult Swim kind of gameplay, as you take on the titular role of a sailor with a shotgun for an arm, going around fighting people like its a '90s PC first-person shooter. You can play a free demo of the game right now on Steam, as we wait to see when it will be released.

Captain Wayne – Vacation Desperation

In this fast-action, blood-drenched FPS, you play as the infamous Captain Wayne, a cigar-chomping, revenge-fueled menace with a shotgun replacing his severed arm, countless explosives, a bad attitude and a knack for creative carnage. Stranded on Orca Isle after a brutal ambush, Wayne sets out to reclaim his stolen ship and unleash hell on the mercenary gang that wronged him – the ruthless "Killer Whales." Clad in hot pink, fueled by rage and rum, and wielding an arsenal fit for a sea-demon, Captain Wayne doesn't just kill; he annihilates.

Whether he's blasting enemies into mist with his double-barreled palm, shredding them with his chain-gun fingers, or reducing them to chum with his explosive Boom Brew, every encounter is a symphony of destruction. Oh, and let's not forget the legend behind that shotgun arm. After a deadly clash with the fabled "Vampire Whale" cost him a limb, Wayne bolted "The Captain's Ol' Reliable" straight onto his stump and never looked back. Now, he's got one goal: to make the Killer Whales regret the day they crossed him.

A brutal, stylized cartoon gore-fest, because who said bloodshed can't be beautiful?

A relentlessly chaotic soundtrack, louder than a cannon blast!

Eight massive, enemy-packed areas across the treacherous Orca Isle.

Hand-drawn, fully-voiced cinematics that bring Wayne's unhinged antics to life.

An arsenal of over-the-top weapons designed for maximum, messy destruction.

Combat so fierce, the ocean itself might just split in half.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!