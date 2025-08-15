Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Black Lantern Collective, Caput Mortum, WildArts Games

Caput Mortum Confirmed For Launch Later This Month

Delve into the horrors of 16th Century France with the latest horror game Caput Mortum, set to be released on Steam this month

Article Summary Caput Mortum launches on Steam this month, plunging players into 16th Century France horror.

Explore an abandoned alchemist's tower filled with twisted puzzles and eerie mysteries to solve.

Unique old-school controls amplify vulnerability; controller or classic King's Field layout recommended.

Avoid deadly monsters, unravel dark secrets, and survive with limited healing in this slow-burn horror.

Indie game developer WildArts Games and publisher Black Lantern Collective have confirmed the release date for their new horror title, Caput Mortum. One of the ten games the company recently announced they were working to publish, the game throws you back into France in the 16th Century, as you explore a tower that appears to have been abandoned by the alchemist who lived there. But now all is as it seems as you explore the horrors within. You can see more in the trailer here as the game will be released on August 27, 2025.

Caput Mortum

Players must keep their wits about them and master devilishly unique controls as they uncover horrors beyond death and piece together forbidden knowledge. A controller is recommended to enjoy Caput Mortum to the fullest, and fans of old-school dungeon crawlers might recognize a King's Field controller settings option, which emulates the button mapping of FromSoftware's classic 1994 action RPG. There's also a keyboard-only mode to maintain a feeling of vulnerability, and a keyboard with mouse mode for a more familiar experience.

Slow-Burn Horror: Close the lights, put on headphones, and immerse yourself in the game's macabre world. Music by Ockeroid provides atmospheric chills to match the spectacles of terror within those dark, dust-laden halls.

Close the lights, put on headphones, and immerse yourself in the game's macabre world. Music by provides atmospheric chills to match the spectacles of terror within those dark, dust-laden halls. Puzzles Galore: Behind every door lurks a new mystery, and in every corner a key to some eldritch secret. Pay close attention to your surroundings, overcome unique puzzles, and piece together the events that took place within the tower. How deep are you willing to go, and what terrible truths will you uncover?

Behind every door lurks a new mystery, and in every corner a key to some eldritch secret. Pay close attention to your surroundings, overcome unique puzzles, and piece together the events that took place within the tower. How deep are you willing to go, and what terrible truths will you uncover? Survival is Key: You must stay vigilant, as varied monsters roam the abandoned halls of the tower and won't hesitate to attack. Stealth past them, fight back, or perhaps… something else? Just be mindful of your health. There are only so many healing items in the game. This is old school, remember?

You must stay vigilant, as varied monsters roam the abandoned halls of the tower and won't hesitate to attack. Stealth past them, fight back, or perhaps… something else? Just be mindful of your health. There are only so many healing items in the game. This is old school, remember? Unique Controls: Play with a control scheme reminiscent of old-school dungeon crawlers that makes you feel more vulnerable. Control your right hand separately to interact with objects and attack creatures. Several control options are available for either controller, keyboard, or keyboard and mouse play!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!