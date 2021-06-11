Arcade1Up Adds Three New Cabinets Including Turtles In Time

Arcade1Up revealed three more classic arcade machines ahead of E3 2021 this week on top of The Simpsons on they already unveiled. These three are going to evoke a lot of memories for longtime arcade players as we're getting the Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade Machine, the Ms. Pac-Man/Galaga Class of 81' Arcade Machine, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time Home Arcade Machine. Each one specially crafted to look exactly like the original machines from back in the day, but on a slightly smaller scale for home use. We got details on all three below as two will go up for pre-order in July and the last in August.