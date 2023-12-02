Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Glimmora, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 16: Klawf & Glimmora Ex

New Paldean Ground-types Klawf and Glimmora both get Pokémon ex cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Ground-types.

We have four new Ground-types all from the region of Paldea. First, we have Klawf getting its first-ever mechanic card with this ex by aky CG Works. Then, the Glimmet line gets a pair of Glimmet cards and a Glimmora ex. Sanosuke Sakuma illustrates the first Glimmet, which depicts the Pokémon in a land cave, while the other by GIDORA places it in a watery cave for cool vibes. It is 5ban Graphics who gives Glimmora its first ex, which sparkles as this Pokémon breaks through the card's borders.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

