Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 18: Paldean Wooper Line

Pokémon TCG's Dark-Type Tera Charizard set, Obsidian Flames, also features the Paldean Wooper evolutionary line as Dark-types.

Article Summary The Scarlet & Violet era of Pokémon TCG started with major changes in card design.

Obsidian Flames set introduces Tera Pokémon, featuring Tera Charizard ex.

Paldean Wooper line debuts, showing off its Dark-type evolution Clodsire.

Artwork by TCG legends like Kouki Saitou and Shin Nagasawa highlighted.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we begin with the Grass-types.

Paldean Wooper gets quite a collection of cards here. The first of the line, a Paldean Wooper illustrated by Shibuzoh, shows the Pokémon on a lilypad in the artist's trademark style which uses fuzzy, grainy linework to create a textured image. Artist Pani Kobayashi shows how simplicity can sometimes win with this joyful card of Paldean Wooper who is thrilled to be sitting on a log. Paldean Wooper, of course, evolves into Clodsire, a new species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet era, which looks like true chonk on this pair of cards illustrated by TCG legend Kouki Saitou (left) and Shin Nagasawa (right).

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

