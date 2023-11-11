Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 66: Trainer Illustrations 1

Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the art and artists of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved moves to the Trainer Special Illustration Rares.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Illustration Rares.

Boss's Orders Special Illustration Rare: Team Plasma mastermind Ghetis features on this card by hncl. hncl debuted with the Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo included in the Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Boxes and then continued into the Scarlet & Violet era with Magnezone ex, Tyranitar from Paldea Evolved, and Giovanni's Charisma from 151.

hncl debuted with the Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo included in the Crown Zenith Elite Trainer Boxes and then continued into the Scarlet & Violet era with Magnezone ex, Tyranitar from Paldea Evolved, and Giovanni's Charisma from 151. Dendra Special Illustration Rare: It is GIDORA who illustrated this card, which shows Dendra at the academy, drinking from the water fountain and wiping her mouth. GIDORA was first credited in the Pokémon TCG in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars where they drew the Boltund V Character Super Rare. Other notable GIDORA cards include Charizard Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and Raihan Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith.

who illustrated this card, which shows Dendra at the academy, drinking from the water fountain and wiping her mouth. GIDORA was first credited in the Pokémon TCG in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars where they drew the Boltund V Character Super Rare. Other notable GIDORA cards include Charizard Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and Raihan Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith. Giacomo Special Illustration Rare: Giacomo, the boss of Team Star's Dark crew known as the Segin Squad, gets this Secret Rare card courtesy of artist KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA. OSHIYAMA has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, with recent cards including Scovillain Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet and the Charizard VSTAR Special Illustration Rare SWSH Black Star Promo depicting the Fire-type icon battling Mewtwo.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

