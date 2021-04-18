Yoko Taro's SINoALICE Has Started The Re:ZERO Anime Collaboration

Those of you who have been enjoying Yoko Taro's SINoALICE will be happy to learn the Re:ZERO anime collaboration has kicked off. Pokelabo Inc. and Square Enix have come together for the event that will run all the way through April 30th. All you have to do is update the game as you can enjoy a limited-time scenario featuring beloved characters and music from Re:ZERO as seen and heard throughout the entire series and from the original soundtrack. You'll have a chance to earn limited-edition character classes and up to 950 twilight crystals, which will be the equivalent to at least 33 grimoire pulls. That's not too shabby considering the timeframe. Also during the collaboration period, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World characters will be featured throughout the entire game through an original scenario and limited-time grimoires.

