Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 66: Arven Illustration

Arven, the son of Professor Sada in Scarlet and Professor Turo in Violet, makes his Pokémon TCG debut on a Secret Rare in Scarlet & Violet.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at the first Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter in this set.

Arven gets a Special Illustration Rare from artist kantaro. Arven was introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games as the son of Professor Sada in Scarlet and Professor Turo in Violet. He is the player's partner character for the game's Path of Legends storyline. All of Arven's Pokémon are food-themed, including Greedent, Cloyster, Scovillain, Toedscruel, Garganacl, and Mabosstiff. The artist, kantaro, debuted in the previous direct set, Crown Zenith, where they drew Colress Experiment Special Illustration Rare.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

