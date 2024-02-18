Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cartel Tycoon, Moon Moose

Cartel Tycoon Console Edition Announces Pre-Order Date

Moon Moose and tinyBuild Games will put the console version of Cartel Tycoon up for pre-order at the end of the month with a March release.

Article Summary Pre-order Cartel Tycoon Console Edition on Feb 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Standard and Deluxe versions available, latter with all DLC content.

Immerse in '80s-'90s drug trade, create a vast smuggling empire.

Multiple game modes offered, including Story, Sandbox, and Hardcore.

Indie game developer Moon Moose and publisher tinyBuild Games have revealed when pre-orders will go up for the console edition of Cartel Tycoon. Both the PS5 version and the Xbox Series X|S version will go up for sale on February 28, offering up both the Standard and Deluxe versions for you to choose from, the latter coming with all the DLC content and more. The game will eventually launch for both on March 14, 2024. We have the latest trailer for you to enjoy while we wait out the calendar.

Cartel Tycoon

Command a ruthless empire as the head of a budding drug production inspired by the '80s and '90s narco trade. Grow a humble farming operation into a massive logistical system with plantations, labs, aerodromes, and more. Smuggle drugs and other resources while keeping law enforcement and public sentiment at bay. Defend the business from rival cartels, the DEA, CIA, and the army through violence, propaganda, or violence. Dealer's choice. Since an empire needs capital first to grow, launder any earned cash, bribe corrupt politicians, and keep lieutenants in line. Make hard decisions with rippling impacts through a dynamic narrative system. Keep coming back thanks to Cartel Tycoon's deep replayability, with a wide variety of characters to encounter, dozens of paths to take, and endless strategic combinations.

Create the perfect capo experience with a variety of game modes. While Story takes players through tens of hours of rich narrative gameplay, Sandbox encourages rampant creativity with highly customizable features. For an extra devious challenge, put it all on the line in the Hardcore permadeath Survival mode. When death inevitably comes knocking, continue the legacy by choosing a proper successor from the lieutenants left behind. Rebuild the empire no matter how many times it falls into ruin. Rise from the ashen remains of failure and become even more powerful than before. The Deluxe Edition brings all previously released DLCs on PC to consoles: new sets of lieutenants with special abilities from Guerilla and La Familia, and the expansive San Rafaela featuring a new playable map, storyline, and gameplay mechanics.

