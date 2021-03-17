CartographR Aims To Bring Augmented Reality To Tabletop Games

CartographR Technology revealed plans for their new mobile app today, aimi9ng to bring augmented reality to popular tabletop games. Simply called CartographR, the project was successfully Kickstarted a while ago as they developed an app that will allow DM's/GM's to share 3D virtual environments with their players in the physical world. Rather than going out and spending a lot of money on items like scenery, miniatures, building, and more, now they can build and share 3D maps for players to explore at the game table, or remotely, on their mobile devices, tablets, and PCs. Essentially eliminating the physical aspect of the game but creating a virtual one that anyone can access while being customizable.

The app comes with a drag and drop interface, as well as a social-focused marketplace, and the planned ability to scan and import personal creations. So that wizard you've been using forever can now be added in. The app will provide tools to create and share living, breathing 3D environments for everyone at the table who has the app. The device you use the app with will focus on worlds you can explore while also giving developers a place to show off their skills with any coding required. You can read more about the app below as we have a couple of quotes from the co-founders, as well as some images and a couple of videos showing off the app in all its glory. The only things we're missing is a deeper explanation as to how it will work with the games to create whatever you need, and when the thing will be released.

"CartographR is a dream app for many Dungeon Masters who want to expand the depth and immersion of their games, but don't have the resources, time, or physical space to build and store terrain and miniatures," said Joanna Liu co-founder at CartographR Technology. "With CartographR's AR and planned web functionality, players will be able to jump into a 3D tabletop experience, crafted by their DM, fully immersing them in the game, bringing an added dimension to the traditional tabletop experience." "We're so excited to announce that CartographR hit its funding goal," said Rivelle Levine, co-founder at CartographR Technology. "This allows us to ensure that we'll be bringing to users not only a fully realized 3D game experience, but the ability to create and share game assets from digital miniatures to entire fantasy keeps and castles."