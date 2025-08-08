Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casebook 1899 - The Leipzig Murders, Homo Narrans Studio

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders Confirms Release Date

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders finally has a proper release date, as the point-and-click adventure game arrives on PC this September

Article Summary Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders launches this September after four years of development and crowdfunding.

Play as Detective Joseph Kreiser, investigating a series of murders in late 19th-century Leipzig, Germany.

Explore hand-pixellated environments, gather clues, interrogate witnesses, and solve environmental puzzles.

Your choices and deductions determine the outcomes in four unique murder cases, testing your detective skills.

Indie game developer and publisher Homo Narrans Studio confirmed the release date for Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders, as it arrives this September. After going through development for four years and a crowdfunding campaign to get it published, the team is ready to release this retro-inspired point-and-click adventure set at a particular point in time in European history. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game arrives on September 4, 2025.

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders

Casebook 1899 – The Leipzig Murders is a richly atmospheric point-and-click detective adventure set in a rarely explored chapter of European history. Step into the role of Detective Joseph Kreiser as you investigate a string of murders in Leipzig, Germany, a booming industrial city on the cusp of the 20th century. Explore hand-pixellated scenes inspired by meticulous historical research. Examine clues, interrogate witnesses, and solve environmental puzzles as you navigate a city gripped by change and shadowed by crime. Your notebook and deduction board are essential tools—combine evidence, draw your own conclusions, and unmask the true culprit across four gripping murder cases.

Uncover Vital Evidence: Scour beautifully hand-pixellated environments for hidden clues, brought to life with detailed, handcrafted animations. Each scene captures the atmosphere of a bustling 19th-century Leipzig, Germany. Interrogate Suspects & Witnesses: Cross paths with witnesses and suspects alike—but it's up to you to tell them apart. Gain their trust, ask the right questions, and uncover what they'd rather keep hidden.

Scour beautifully hand-pixellated environments for hidden clues, brought to life with detailed, handcrafted animations. Each scene captures the atmosphere of a bustling 19th-century Leipzig, Germany. Cross paths with witnesses and suspects alike—but it's up to you to tell them apart. Gain their trust, ask the right questions, and uncover what they'd rather keep hidden. Use Your Notebook: Keep track of every observation and witness statement in your notebook, where each scene has its own dedicated page for easy reference when you need it most.

Keep track of every observation and witness statement in your notebook, where each scene has its own dedicated page for easy reference when you need it most. Draw Your Own Conclusions: Combine clues in your notebook to unlock new conclusions on your deduction board. Piece together the facts and identify the true culprit from a list of suspects.

Combine clues in your notebook to unlock new conclusions on your deduction board. Piece together the facts and identify the true culprit from a list of suspects. Your Choices Will Matter: Your choice of culprit in each of the four cases determines the outcome, making this a true test of your deductive skills. A sharp eye and keen mind are your greatest weapons in the fight against crime.

