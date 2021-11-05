Pokémon TCG: "No. 2 Trainer Card" For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction listing for items such as comics, video games, trading cards, and similar collectibles, has put a remarkably valuable No. 2 Trainer card from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This card from 2008 is one of 33 tournament prize cards with the same art and only 3 cards of its kind individually. Prospective bidders will have until Saturday, November 6th, to place a bid on this awe-inspiring card from the Pokémon TCG.

According to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This lot features one of the most sought-after cards in the entire Pokémon Trading Card Game. In other words: a true holy grail. The half-art Pokémon World Championships trophy cards were awarded from 2004 to 2013. A grand total of only 33 cards share this exact artwork with only three being awarded each year; 2013 being the only exception, where six cards were awarded. Making this particular card one of only THREE IN THE WORLD, and the only 2008 No. 2 Trainer certified by PSA. The card being offered in this lot was awarded to the second place winner of the 2008 Pokémon World Championships TCG Masters Division, and has been in the original winner's possession ever since. Featured on this card is a triumphant Pikachu holding a stunning silver trophy with a breathtaking deep sea blue holo background. The artwork is truly mesmerizing; made by Japanese illustrator, Kei Hoshiba.

If you wish to bid on this incredible card from the Pokémon TCG, the first of its kind on Heritage Auctions, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, November 6th, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!