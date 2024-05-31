Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Cassette Beasts, Super Rare Games

Cassette Beasts Will Receive A Limited Physical Edition

If you wanna take your love for Cassette Beasts to the next level, Super Rare Games will release a special physical edition next month.

Raw Fury has partnered up with Super Rare Games to produce a limited physical edition of Cassette Beasts on the Nintendo Switch. The team will release 5,000 copies of a Standard Edition, meaning you get the regular 'ol cartridge in a box for the Switch, and 3,000 copies of the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition will come with stickers, an artbook, a CD soundtrack, a logo patch, trading cards, a special box, and more. Both versions will go up for sale on June 6 at 10 am PT on SRG's website.

Cassette Beasts

Cassette Beasts puts a unique spin on monster-collector RPG adventures. On the remote island of New Wirral, people can use cassette tapes to transform into strange creatures and battle. You'll need to explore the island and record a menagerie of mighty monsters to your trusty cassette tapes to gain their abilities and find a way home! Discover over 100 awesome monsters to collect and transform into during turn-based battles. You can even combine two creatures together to make powerful new forms with shared elemental types, stats, and move sets using Cassette Beasts' Fusion System! Some of your opponents have this ability, too, so you'll need to get creative to win.

