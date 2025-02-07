Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cast n Chill - Cozy Idle Fishing

Cast n Chill – Cozy Idle Fishing Announced For PC

Have you been looking to do some casual fishing on your PC? Cast n Chill - Cozy Idle Fishing brings the cozy fishing vibes

Indie game developer and publisher Wombat Brawler has revealed their latest cozy simulation title as they announced Cast n Chill – Cozy Idle Fishing. This brand new title is a cozy idle fishing game in which you will head out onto various lakes, rivers, and oceans to fish for a living without any kind of objective or super active tasks. You can catch rare fish, upgrade your gear, and reel in legendary catches. But even if you don't do that, you could literally just spend your time catching whatever fish you want for fun. All of which you get to do with a loyal doggy at your side who loves to hang out with you. (No idea if you can pet the dog yet or not, but that would be a horrible mistake on the devs part if you can't.) We have more details and the trailer here as the game will be out this June.

Cast n Chill – Cozy Idle Fishing

Cast n Chill is a relaxing idle fishing game where you explore serene lakes, rivers, and oceans at your own pace. Catch fish, sell them for profit, upgrade your gear to catch rarer fish species, and relax at your favorite fishing spot. In active mode, cast and reel in quicker to speed up production. If you'd rather cast and chill, you can let passive mode take over and return when ready to see what your catches of the day were (with offline progression, too).

You can also Cast and Chill on a second monitor or use the resizable window for single-monitor setups. In active mode, fish together with a friend on the same screen. Complete your collection of 100+ common, rare and legendary fish species including fresh and salt water. Don't forget to bring your loyal pup along for the ride!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!