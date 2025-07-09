Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castle Crashers, The Behemoth

Castle Crashers Announces Painter Boss Paradise DLC

Castle Crashers is allowing players to get far more creative with the game, as they have revealed the new Painter Boss Paradise DLC

Article Summary Castle Crashers unveils Painter Boss Paradise DLC, launching August 6, 2025, with new customization options.

Create custom knights and share them with the community via the Steam Workshop for endless variety.

New playable character Paint Junior joins, letting players unleash creative and powerful art attacks.

Fresh art for characters, weapons, menus, and maps, plus easy toggling between new and classic styles.

Indie game developer and publisher The Behemoth has revealed the next DLC being added to Castle Crashers, as players will soon receive the Painter Boss Paradise DLC. This is basically giving you a chance to create your own boss however you see fit, as the 13-year-old game will allow you to make knights however you see fit and then share them with the community to be used in-game. We have the details here as the content will arrive on August 6, 2025.

Castle Crashers: Painter Boss Paradise

We used to be enemies. We used to destroy the world around us. Now, we create! Bring your custom characters to life in Castle Crashers with the Painter Boss Paradise DLC! Create your own knights and share them on the Steam Workshop, or play as our new official character, Paint Junior! Coming this summer to Steam! Worried about missing the nostalgic feel of the original game's art? Have no fear, as you can toggle the DLC functionality on or off from the main menu at any time and experience the classic adventure!

A frequently requested feature, this equippable custom weapon will allow for even more personalization of player characters. After creating a character, players can choose to share their creations with the world through the Steam Workshop, or even to their friends actively playing the DLC with them, whether their friends own the DLC or not!

Make your own custom characters with our template, and share them with the world! CREATE!

New official character: play as Paint Junior, use your imagination, and unleash powerful art to vanquish your foes!

New art for all official playable characters and weapons!

New main menu art with eight scenes celebrating the world of Castle Crashers!

New map art for fancier adventuring!

Endless knightly possibilities – choose from community characters or preloaded characters created by our team! Toggle them off or on at your whim!

