Arizona Sunshine II Releases New Gameplay Showcase Video

Check out the latest showcase video from Vertigo Games as they give you a good look over their new game, Arizona Sunshine II.

Article Summary Vertigo Games unveils a 15-minute gameplay video of Arizona Sunshine II with co-op and campaign features.

Arizona Sunshine II to release December 7 for PSVR2, Meta Quest, and PC VR with post-launch support plans.

New campaign details revealed, including interactive VR mechanics and a standalone story by Rob Yescombe.

Lead voice actor Sky Soleil discusses his role and the importance of voice acting in the game's storytelling.

VR developer and publisher Vertigo Games released a video this week for their upcoming game Arizona Sunshine II, going over more aspects of the game. The 15-minute video shows off a number of new additions, including the co-op mode, the main campaign, and chatting with lead voice actor Sky Soleil as he tries out the game for the first time. We have the video and dev notes for you below, as the game will be released on December 7 for PSVR2, Meta Quest, and PC VR.

Arizona Sunshine II Co-Op

Arizona Sunshine 2 will feature full cross-platform multiplayer functionality, a two-player co-op campaign mode, an endless Horde mode for up to four players, and more. Co-op play in Arizona Sunshine 2 is built on the foundations laid by the original game, but adds a plethora of VR interactions and mechanics with which Arizona Sunshine 2 embraces freestyle co-op play more than ever before.

Post-Launch Plans

Also announced today were plans for post-launch support, including 3 additional Horde mode maps to be released during Year One. More details will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, a Quest 3 Upgrade was announced for Arizona Sunshine 2 on Meta Quest. From Day 1, Quest 3 players will enjoy an upgraded resolution, while the post-launch Quest 3 Upgrade scheduled to release later in December will introduce real-time shadows on dynamic objects.

Single Player Campaign

During the showcase, Arizona Sunshine 2 Game Director Peter Deurloo presented an all-new single player campaign playthrough, featuring never-before-seen footage, and showcased fresh gameplay details. These involve some new hints about the all-new, standalone story by Rob Yescombe (The Invisible Hours, Farpoint); Buddy, your new canine friend; and next-gen combat mechanics, such as manual reloading, melee combat, and crafting.

Creators' First-Hand Co-Op Adventures

Next up on the Gameplay Showcase, a line up of VR creators paired off in duos to debut Arizona Sunshine 2's campaign co-op mode. Learn about their experience with the game's campaign co-op mode — together with their new friend, Buddy. Various creators have shared their latest impressions of the 2-player campaign co-op mode in long-form videos on their channels.

Special Interview: Lead Voice Actor Sky Soleil

In a chat with the development team, Sky discusses his experience of stepping back in the shoes of Arizona Sunshine 2's witty protagonist. Add a freestyle voice-acting session captured on camera to boot, and it becomes clear why Sky's incredible voice acting is a crucial ingredient in Arizona Sunshine 2 storytelling.

