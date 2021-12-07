Dragonspiral Descent Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Dragonspiral Descent event goes live today in Pokémon GO. This event, the first major offering of the Season of Heritage, is getting many players excited due to the fact that Dragon-type events are quite rare. Speaking of rare, this event is also offering encounters with the uncommon Pokémon Deino not just in the wild but also in raids and field research. Druddigon will also debut in the game with its Shiny form already released. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Dragonspiral Descent event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

New species: Druddigon

Shiny release: Druddigon

Collection challenge: Rewards 1000 XP, 3000 Stardust, and a Druddigon encounter

Wild spawns: Vulpix – Shiny capable, standard odds Seel – Shiny capable, standard odds Dratini – Shiny capable, standard odds Mareep – Shiny capable, standard odds Sneasel – Shiny capable, boosted odds Trapinch – Shiny capable, standard odds Blitzle – Shiny capable, standard odds Darumaka – Shiny capable, odds unknown Dragonair Vibrava Deino – Shiny capable, odds unknown

Raids: Tier One: Tynamo Litwick Cubchoo – Shiny capable, standard odds Golett Deino – Shiny capable, odds unknown Tier Three: Electabuzz – Shiny capable, standard odds Magmar – Shiny capable, standard odds Lapras – Shiny capable, boosted odds Dragonite Druddigon – Shiny capable, odds unknown Tier Five and Mega Raids will not be impacted by the event

Field research encounters: Dratini – Shiny capable, standard odds Sneasel – Shiny capable, boosted odds Druddigon – Shiny capable, odds unknown Deino – Shiny capable, odds unknown

Special bundle: Throughout the event, there'll be a special one-time-purchase Event Box available for 175 PokéCoins, featuring three Remote Raid Passes.

Though it is too early to confirm for sure, Silph Road researchers have identified a few of the tasks so far, writing:

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: Dratini Win a raid in under 60 seconds: Sneasel Win a raid: Deino Win 3 raids: Druddigon

Stay tuned for tips on the event's raid rotation!