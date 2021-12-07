Dragonspiral Descent Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
The Dragonspiral Descent event goes live today in Pokémon GO. This event, the first major offering of the Season of Heritage, is getting many players excited due to the fact that Dragon-type events are quite rare. Speaking of rare, this event is also offering encounters with the uncommon Pokémon Deino not just in the wild but also in raids and field research. Druddigon will also debut in the game with its Shiny form already released. Let's get into the details.
Here are the full details for the Dragonspiral Descent event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- New species: Druddigon
- Shiny release: Druddigon
- Collection challenge: Rewards 1000 XP, 3000 Stardust, and a Druddigon encounter
- Wild spawns:
- Vulpix – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Seel – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Dratini – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Mareep – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Sneasel – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Trapinch – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Blitzle – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Darumaka – Shiny capable, odds unknown
- Dragonair
- Vibrava
- Deino – Shiny capable, odds unknown
- Raids:
- Tier One:
- Tynamo
- Litwick
- Cubchoo – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Golett
- Deino – Shiny capable, odds unknown
- Tier Three:
- Electabuzz – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Magmar – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Lapras – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Dragonite
- Druddigon – Shiny capable, odds unknown
- Tier Five and Mega Raids will not be impacted by the event
- Tier One:
- Field research encounters:
- Dratini – Shiny capable, standard odds
- Sneasel – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Druddigon – Shiny capable, odds unknown
- Deino – Shiny capable, odds unknown
- Special bundle: Throughout the event, there'll be a special one-time-purchase Event Box available for 175 PokéCoins, featuring three Remote Raid Passes.
Though it is too early to confirm for sure, Silph Road researchers have identified a few of the tasks so far, writing:
Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: Dratini
Win a raid in under 60 seconds: Sneasel
Win a raid: Deino
Win 3 raids: Druddigon
Stay tuned for tips on the event's raid rotation!