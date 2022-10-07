Catan – Console Edition Will Be Released In 2023

Dovetail Games announced this week they will be publishing a video game version of Catan known as Catan – Console Edition. As you may have guessed by the name, this will be a fully incorporated version of the classic tabletop game in video game form, giving you a chance to play it with your friends as you see it come to life in a whole new light. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet, only the idea that we'll see it released sometime in 2023. Enjoy the trailer below along with more info on the game!

"No two games in Catan – Console Edition will be the same. Players can enjoy different layouts in the terrain with variable board setups, whether it's towering mountains, bustling pastures, or thriving forests, every game will look and feel different. Catanians will be moving around the board, sheep will be grazing in the fields, and boats will be floating at the docks. All of this contributes to an experience unique to Catan – Console Edition.

Dovetail Games is bringing the ability to play board games locally with friends to the digital version of Catan – Console Edition. Local play in Catan – Console Edition allows players to play with up to four friends in the same room by simply starting a game, connecting their phone, via a simple QR code, and playing. Players can then track their cards using their phone. This simple solution allows players to quickly set up a game and play without sacrificing the privacy of each player's hand.

Catan – Console Edition features multiplayer as well as a ranking system. Matchmaking can be done with friends or against other players from all over the world. Gather resources, construct settlements throughout Catan, and become the winning Catanian to advance in rank. The multiplayer ranking system will try to match players together based on skill level and will update at the end of each game."