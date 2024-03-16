Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Litten, pokemon, pokemon go community day

Catch a Shiny Litten For The First Time Today In Pokémon GO

Litten finally gets its Community Day today in Pokémon GO. You can encounter Litten and evolve it up to give Incineroar two special moves.

In the world of Pokémon, sometimes your favorites get a great Shiny. Other times, a species like Zapdos ends up getting its contrast put up just a slight tick to create an infamously bad Shiny form. Well, Pokémon GO fans get the first taste of Shiny Litten with today's Community Day, and this is one for the books. Take your first look at Shiny Litten here.

Well, today, your chances will be dramatically higher than ever.

Generally, the Shiny rate is one in 500, but today's Litten Community Day will see it boosted to just one in 25. Here are the full details for Litten Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Litten, the Alolan Fire-type Starter, features in March 2024 Community Day. It will be available in its Shiny form for the first time.

: Litten, the Alolan Fire-type Starter, features in March 2024 Community Day. It will be available in its Shiny form for the first time. Special moves : Evolving Litten's evolution from Torracat to Incineroar will unlock the special Fire-type Charged Attack of Blast Burn: Trainer Battles: 110 power Gym and raids: 110 power

: Evolving Litten's evolution from Torracat to Incineroar will unlock the special Fire-type Charged Attack of Blast Burn: Additional Move: In addition to Blast Burn, Incineroar will be able to learn the Charged Attack of Darkest Lariat starting with the event: Trainer Battles: 120 power Gym and raids: 80 power

In addition to Blast Burn, Incineroar will be able to learn the Charged Attack of Darkest Lariat starting with the event: Field Research : Rewards such as additional encounters with Litten, Stardust, Great Balls, and more.

: Rewards such as additional encounters with Litten, Stardust, Great Balls, and more. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Litten Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

: A $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day 2x Candy for catching Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Litten

: Bonus Tier Four Raids featuring Dartrix : Niantic writes: "After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Litten to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes! Torracat will be appearing in four-star raids! You can only join these raids using Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to join these Raid Battles. Once you successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Torracat, additional Litten will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!"

