CCP Games Launches First Quadrant Of 2021 With EVE Online: Reign

CCP Games revealed this morning that they've launched fir first quadrant of 2021 in EVE Online as players can now experience Reign. This new quadrant will have you dealing with a bit of the fallout from 2020's long event that led to months of war, and you are now trying to vie for tactical supremacy and victory over each other. The game will see a bunch of free updates to fleets and travel, as well as continuous balance and meta changes throughout the game's systems. Plus, you'll get to take part in returning events like the Guardian's Gala, Abyssal Proving Grounds, and The Hunt. We have more info below and you can read up more on it and other updates CCP's developer blog .

Dive into activities together with the new Fleet Discovery update, allowing pilots to have more fun, be more efficient, or become even more destructive. Find and create fleets that fit your plans, skill levels, and interests via the new Fleet Up tool, located in the center of The Agency. Whether a new or veteran player, the tool will provide a more intuitive and useful experience when searching for active fleets to join. Reign also sees the addition of many quality-of-life updates and improvements for an elevated player experience. Enhancements include visual updates to jump tunnel animations, now featuring region-specific immersive visuals reflected in tunnels, along with changes to how home stations are managed and represented on the map. A multitude of events will also mark their return as part of Reign, including the notorious Guardian's Gala, where pilots will once again be able to earn amazing faction items, ship SKINs, Skill Point boosters, Overseers' Effects and more. To disrupt the celebrations of the Angel Cartel and Serpentis pirates, pilots must fly to event sites located in known and wormhole space. All players who log in during the event will receive daily rewards.