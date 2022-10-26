CD Projekt Red Is Remaking The Original Witcher Game

CD Projekt Red made an interesting announcement this morning as they revealed they will be remaking The Witcher from the ground up. The team will be taking one of the most prominent games in their library and, essentially, pulling a Final Fantasy VII Remake on the franchise. Using the Unreal Engine 5 technology and the toolset the company is utilizing to create the new Witcher saga. Its currently in the early stages of development, but its pretty clear that the company won't have anything solid until maybe 2024 at the earliest. Here's a couple of quotes from the reveal.

"The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and updating the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it is just as big, if not bigger," said Adam Badowski, Head of Studio, CD Projekt Red. "Collaborating with Fool's Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games. And although it will take some time before we're ready to share more about and from the game, I know it'll be worth the wait."

"I am very happy that my professional paths have crossed again with fellow developers from the time of working together on The Witcher 2 and The Witcher 3. Especially when it's a remake of a project that is so close to our hearts," said Jakub Rokosz, CEO, Fool's Theory. "We are excited to join forces with CD Projekt Red, and our goal is to give players another great game from the iconic Witcher series."